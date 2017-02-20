Grayson Introduces Bill to Increase Resident Student Access to the University of California

Assemblymember Tim Grayson , Assemblymember Kevin McCarty , and Assemblymember Catharine Baker introduced Assembly Bill 1674, which they say will ensure that qualified Californian students are not denied admission at UC institutions in favor of less qualified out-of-state students. AB 1674 will specify that when UC campuses admit nonresident undergraduate students, their academic qualifications must, on average, exceed that of resident undergraduate students.

