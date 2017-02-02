Four-Vehicle Collision on Treat Blvd....

Four-Vehicle Collision on Treat Blvd. in Concord

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: ClayCord.com

I am 100% behind the protesters....You have the right to free speech, but with that right you should be aware that your "Free Speech", when @3 1. You are wrong . 2. If that was the case liberals obviously Condon it and let it happen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ClayCord.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Bay / Berkeley residents snarl over police... 4 hr jaykayel 1
Women Real Estate Agents Wed linda35ny 1
Women with a Hair Problem Wed linda35ny 1
Makayla Ramsey Jan 30 Capone 2
Jazz &Crab feed Jan 30 Brian6500 1
News Coroner: College trustee Nejedly died from drug... Jan 24 Wondering 2
Concord Music Thread (Mar '16) Jan 22 Musikologist 2
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,000 • Total comments across all topics: 278,494,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC