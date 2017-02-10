Coroner's Office to Hold Inquest into Death of Man Who Was Shot, Killed by Concord Police
An inquest into the death of a man who was shot and killed by police in Concord will be held later this month, according to the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff. The incident occurred on October 11, 2016 when Concord Police responded to a call of a person who was apparently stabbed by the suspect, Dominick Musulman.
