Concord, Walnut Creek team up to help homeless

As part of a new countywide effort, Concord and Walnut Creek are partnering to pay for an outreach worker to help homeless people find medical care, mental health counseling and other services. "First off, it's not illegal to be homeless and second off is, somehow this became a police problem a number of years ago," Concord Police Chief Guy Swanger told the City Council recently.

