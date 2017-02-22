Concord to Halt 'Cut-Through' Traffic on Streets off Clayton Rd.

At the request of local residents, the City of Concord plans to put measures in place to reduce the number of non-resident vehicles traveling from Clayton Road through neighborhoods located near Treat Boulevard during the weekday morning commute period, 6:30 to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday. Beginning Monday, March 6, new signage posted on Clayton Road will prohibit westbound left turns and/or eastbound right turns at the following intersections during morning commute hours: La Vista Avenue, Cape Cod Way, Bel Air Drive and Marclair Drive.

