Concord Seeks Applicants for City Treasurer
The Concord City Council has opened a recruitment for City Treasurer due to the resignation of Tim McGallian, who was recently appointed to the City Council. The appointee will fill the remaining term of the office of Treasurer, expiring in Dec.2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ClayCord.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feral cat effort applauded (Jun '08)
|Thu
|wow
|29
|Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ...
|Wed
|Birds Landing Bob
|18
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Wed
|Activist
|189
|Trump Gives Calif to Putin
|Feb 11
|Transition Securi...
|1
|If you hate the Trump's? Then try another
|Feb 10
|Earl
|2
|East Bay / Berkeley residents snarl over police...
|Feb 3
|Homophobic
|2
|Makayla Ramsey
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC