Concord: Police fatally shoot Shepherd-mix after dog attacks 10-month-old boy
Police fatally shot a family dog after it reportedly bit a 10-month-old boy and his mother Friday afternoon, officials said. Concord police responded to a report of an 80-pound Shepherd-mix biting the child around 4:20 p.m. on Fremont Street, said Steve Burdo, a spokesman for Contra Costa County Animal Services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|14 hr
|Droz555
|10
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|Fri
|Cisco Kid
|35
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Fri
|Hasbeen Hillary
|199
|Feral cat effort applauded (Jun '08)
|Feb 16
|wow
|29
|Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ...
|Feb 15
|Birds Landing Bob
|18
|Trump Gives Calif to Putin
|Feb 11
|Transition Securi...
|1
|If you hate the Trump's? Then try another
|Feb 10
|Earl
|2
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC