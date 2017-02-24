Concord: Police fatally shoot Shepher...

Concord: Police fatally shoot Shepherd-mix after dog attacks 10-month-old boy

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Police fatally shot a family dog after it reportedly bit a 10-month-old boy and his mother Friday afternoon, officials said. Concord police responded to a report of an 80-pound Shepherd-mix biting the child around 4:20 p.m. on Fremont Street, said Steve Burdo, a spokesman for Contra Costa County Animal Services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 14 hr Droz555 10
News 'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12) Fri Cisco Kid 35
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Fri Hasbeen Hillary 199
News Feral cat effort applauded (Jun '08) Feb 16 wow 29
News Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ... Feb 15 Birds Landing Bob 18
Trump Gives Calif to Putin Feb 11 Transition Securi... 1
If you hate the Trump's? Then try another Feb 10 Earl 2
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,404 • Total comments across all topics: 279,183,557

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC