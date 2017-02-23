Concord Man Who Allegedly Impregnated 12-year-old Arrested on Child Molestation Charges, Girl's Parents Also Taken Into Custody A Concord man who allegedly impregnated a 12-year-old girl has been arrested on several child molestation charges, and the victim's parents have also been arrested, according to police. On February 8, 2017, Concord Police officers helped a teenager who came to the police department to report an incident of domestic violence that involved her child's biological father.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ClayCord.com.