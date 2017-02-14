City of Concord Looks to Increase Speed Limit by 5-mph on Rolling...
City of Concord Looks to Increase Speed Limit by 5-mph on Rolling Woods Way - Change Would Cost $1,000 The City of Concord on Tuesday night will consider increasing the speed limit on Rolling Woods Way, between Pine Hollow Rd. and Oak Point Ct. from 25-mph to 30-mph. The current Engineering and Traffic Survey for Rolling Woods Way will expire in April 2017.
