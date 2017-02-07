California man's hobby is identifying missing people through his drawings - Sun, 05 Feb 2017 PST
Her body was found Nov. 10, 1979. She had tan lines suggesting she was from a warmer climate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|Luigi
|186
|East Bay / Berkeley residents snarl over police...
|Feb 3
|Homophobic
|2
|Makayla Ramsey
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|3
|Women Real Estate Agents
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
|Women with a Hair Problem
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
|Jazz &Crab feed
|Jan 30
|Brian6500
|1
|Coroner: College trustee Nejedly died from drug...
|Jan 24
|Wondering
|2
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC