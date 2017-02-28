Bay Area students suspended, one expe...

Bay Area students suspended, one expelled, after circulating nude photo of administrator

Los Angeles Times

A nude photograph of an East Bay school administrator that was being circulated by students has led to multiple suspensions and an expulsion at a high school in Concord, according to local news outlets. The photo reportedly shows a high-ranking school administrator at an off-campus gym, NBC Bay Area reported .

