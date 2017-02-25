BART Experiencing Delays of 15 to 20 Minutes Between Pleasant Hill and Concord Due to Tree Removal
BART officials this morning are reporting delays of 15 to 20 minutes between the Pleasant Hill/Contra Costa Centre and Concord stations this morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ClayCord.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|16 hr
|jake
|7
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|16 hr
|Cisco Kid
|35
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|17 hr
|Hasbeen Hillary
|199
|Feral cat effort applauded (Jun '08)
|Feb 16
|wow
|29
|Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ...
|Feb 15
|Birds Landing Bob
|18
|Trump Gives Calif to Putin
|Feb 11
|Transition Securi...
|1
|If you hate the Trump's? Then try another
|Feb 10
|Earl
|2
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC