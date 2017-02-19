BART delays around the Bay Area
Police activity near the Balboa station in San Francisco caused a 10-minute delay in the Daly City/Millbrae direction. The Pittsburg station experienced 20-minute delays in the San Francisco and Daly City/Millbrae directions because of track issues in Concord.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|20 hr
|Happy Buyer
|191
|Feral cat effort applauded (Jun '08)
|Feb 16
|wow
|29
|Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ...
|Feb 15
|Birds Landing Bob
|18
|Trump Gives Calif to Putin
|Feb 11
|Transition Securi...
|1
|If you hate the Trump's? Then try another
|Feb 10
|Earl
|2
|East Bay / Berkeley residents snarl over police...
|Feb 3
|Homophobic
|2
|Makayla Ramsey
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC