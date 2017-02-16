AT&T, small business customer tangle over Voice DNA VoIP service shutdown plans
AT&T wants to discontinue its Voice DNA service for small businesses, but Concord, California-based law firm Roscha & Odne LLP, which is a current customer, is concerned that it would suffer without phone and internet service in place. The law firm asked the FCC to ensure that the telco does not shut down the service until it has found a replacement service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at America's Network.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feral cat effort applauded (Jun '08)
|10 hr
|wow
|29
|Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ...
|Wed
|Birds Landing Bob
|18
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Wed
|Activist
|189
|Trump Gives Calif to Putin
|Feb 11
|Transition Securi...
|1
|If you hate the Trump's? Then try another
|Feb 10
|Earl
|2
|East Bay / Berkeley residents snarl over police...
|Feb 3
|Homophobic
|2
|Makayla Ramsey
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC