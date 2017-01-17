Without Janet Jackson, Concord Pavili...

Without Janet Jackson, Concord Pavilion ticket sales fell slightly in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Contra Costa Times

If not for Janet Jackson's pregnancy, Live Nation probably would have sold more tickets last year to Concord Pavilion shows than the company did in 2015. Jackson was scheduled to perform at the hilltop amphitheater in the spring, but in April the pop superstar postponed the North American leg of her "Unbreakable" world tour - leaving Bay Area fans in the lurch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 5 hr Kelly 180
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Jan 12 Frank 111
News Coroner: College trustee Nejedly died from drug... Jan 11 Rainman 1
News Guest commentary: There is a five-alarm brewing... (Oct '15) Jan 11 Rainman 3
ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE Dec 23 ABC NEWS 3
News Frank Malifrando: Mad Hatter delivers Dec 20 Sambo Bluebell 5
News Family Shocked to Find 56 Pro-Trump Flags on Fr... Nov '16 Lisa Stevenson 1
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Michael Jackson
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,901 • Total comments across all topics: 278,010,151

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC