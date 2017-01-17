Without Janet Jackson, Concord Pavilion ticket sales fell slightly in 2016

If not for Janet Jackson's pregnancy, Live Nation probably would have sold more tickets last year to Concord Pavilion shows than the company did in 2015. Jackson was scheduled to perform at the hilltop amphitheater in the spring, but in April the pop superstar postponed the North American leg of her "Unbreakable" world tour - leaving Bay Area fans in the lurch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.