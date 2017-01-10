Wayback Burgers coming to Concord
A springtime opening is planned for the Wayback at 4375 Clayton Road, according to franchisees Khawaja Ahsan and Ambreen Khawaja. The region's first opened in early 2015 in Milpitas near Interstate 880, off the eastbound Dixon Landing Road exit, and the second one in Dublin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|15 hr
|Callme TRUMP
|174
|Guest commentary: There is a five-alarm brewing... (Oct '15)
|Tue
|Delta girl
|2
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 5
|Rudy
|110
|ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE
|Dec 23
|ABC NEWS
|3
|Frank Malifrando: Mad Hatter delivers
|Dec 20
|Sambo Bluebell
|5
|Theresa Colleen Brown's unsolved murder
|Dec '16
|Fearless in Antioch
|1
|is pittsburg ghetto? (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|jdjchavez
|235
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC