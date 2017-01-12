Walnut Creek firm to build upscale Concord apartments
The city's Design Review Board is scheduled on Thursday to review the plans for "The Grant" apartments, a six-story, 140-unit mixed-use project planned for a property near Todos Santos Plaza and the Concord BART station. Walnut Creek developer Browman Development Company, Inc. has submitted a preliminary application to build on a 1.4-acre site bounded by Grant Street, Concord Boulevard and Clayton Road.
