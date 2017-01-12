Walnut Creek firm to build upscale Co...

Walnut Creek firm to build upscale Concord apartments

The city's Design Review Board is scheduled on Thursday to review the plans for "The Grant" apartments, a six-story, 140-unit mixed-use project planned for a property near Todos Santos Plaza and the Concord BART station. Walnut Creek developer Browman Development Company, Inc. has submitted a preliminary application to build on a 1.4-acre site bounded by Grant Street, Concord Boulevard and Clayton Road.

