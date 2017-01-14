Two Vehicles Involved in Collision at...

Two Vehicles Involved in Collision at Ayers Rd. & Clayton Rd. in Concord

Two vehicles were involved in the previously reported collision on Ayers Rd. at Clayton Rd. in Concord on Saturday morning. There were no human injuries but the Hydrant died at the scene.

