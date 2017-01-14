Two Vehicles Involved in Collision at Ayers Rd. & Clayton Rd. in Concord
Two vehicles were involved in the previously reported collision on Ayers Rd. at Clayton Rd. in Concord on Saturday morning. There were no human injuries but the Hydrant died at the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ClayCord.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Thu
|Kelly
|176
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Thu
|Frank
|111
|Coroner: College trustee Nejedly died from drug...
|Wed
|Rainman
|1
|Guest commentary: There is a five-alarm brewing... (Oct '15)
|Wed
|Rainman
|3
|ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE
|Dec 23
|ABC NEWS
|3
|Frank Malifrando: Mad Hatter delivers
|Dec 20
|Sambo Bluebell
|5
|Theresa Colleen Brown's unsolved murder
|Dec '16
|Fearless in Antioch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC