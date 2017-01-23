Three MDUSD High Schools Moving Graduation Ceremonies to Diablo Valley College

Three schools in the Mount Diablo Unified School District will be moving graduation ceremonies from the Concord Pavilion to Diablo Valley College, according to a district spokesperson. College Park High School, Concord High School, and Ygnacio Valley High School will be making the change due to the recent scheduling of a Chicago and Doobie Brothers concert at the Pavilion, spokesperson Ursula Leimbach said.

