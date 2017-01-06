The Storm is Coming - Sandbag Station...

The Storm is Coming - Sandbag Stations Open Across the County

Just a reminder that sandbag stations are open throughout Contra Costa County, so if you need to get ready for this weekend's storm, now's the time to do it. CONCORD : The City offers a free, 24-hour sandbagging station for Concord residents at the City's Corporation Yard, located at 1455 Gasoline Alley.

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Contra Costa County was issued at January 08 at 5:01AM PST

