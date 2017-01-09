The Concord Police Weekly Burglary Report - 13 Burglaries Reported Between Dec.29 - Jan.3
Concord had 13 burglaries last week. The week before, Concord also had 9, and before that, Concord had 13 burglaries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ClayCord.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guest commentary: There is a five-alarm brewing... (Oct '15)
|11 hr
|Delta girl
|2
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Mon
|Capone
|173
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 5
|Rudy
|110
|ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE
|Dec 23
|ABC NEWS
|3
|Frank Malifrando: Mad Hatter delivers
|Dec 20
|Sambo Bluebell
|5
|Theresa Colleen Brown's unsolved murder
|Dec '16
|Fearless in Antioch
|1
|is pittsburg ghetto? (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|jdjchavez
|235
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC