The Church

Jan. 23-27: On duty with the Navy Jan. 28: Western Diocesan Attorneys Association Confirmation Mass , Cathedral of Christ the Light, Oakland Meeting, provincial of the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal Jan. 30: Dinner with local clergy, St. Barnabas Parish, Alameda Jan. 31: Mass, feast of St. John Bosco, Salesian College Preparatory, Richmond Leadership Team of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, Chancery, Oakland Bishop's Appeal training, kick-off, Cathedral of Christ the Light, Oakland Feb. 1: Ordination to the Deaconate: Friar Paul Le Duc Chahn, OFM Conv., St. Paul Parish, San Pablo Feb. 2: Priest Personnel Board Interview with Shalom Catholic TV Audience with his Grace Bishop Fikremariam Hagos of Eritrea Feb. 5-10: Retreat Master for the clergy of the Diocese of Arlington, Virginiae Bishop Michael C. Barber, SJ, made these assignments: Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Catholic Voice.