Suspected DUI driver who struck bicyclist in Concord identified
Police have released the name of the suspected drunk driver arrested on New Year's Eve after he allegedly hit a bicyclist in Concord . 24-year-old Benjamin Snow of Concord was arrested after officers were called outside of Vinnie's Bar and Grill on Mt.
