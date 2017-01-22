Suspect arrested for allegedly robbin...

Suspect arrested for allegedly robbing Concord store

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KRON 4

Police were searching for a suspect who is accused of robbing the Big 5 on Clayton Road just after 11 a.m. The Concord Police Department thanked the Big 5 employees for staying alert and providing officers with an excellent description of the suspect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Concord Music Thread (Mar '16) Sun Musikologist 2
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Jan 21 Woody 183
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Jan 12 Frank 111
News Coroner: College trustee Nejedly died from drug... Jan 11 Rainman 1
News Guest commentary: There is a five-alarm brewing... (Oct '15) Jan 11 Rainman 3
ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE Dec '16 ABC NEWS 3
News Family Shocked to Find 56 Pro-Trump Flags on Fr... Nov '16 Lisa Stevenson 1
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,133 • Total comments across all topics: 278,198,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC