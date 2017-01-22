Suspect arrested for allegedly robbing Concord store
Police were searching for a suspect who is accused of robbing the Big 5 on Clayton Road just after 11 a.m. The Concord Police Department thanked the Big 5 employees for staying alert and providing officers with an excellent description of the suspect.
