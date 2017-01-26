Supervisor Glover seeks people who want to help improve their communities
Supervisor Federal Glover has announced opportunities for District 5 residents to make decisions affecting their communities by serving on an advisory board, commission or committee in Contra Costa County. "A lot of policies begin in theses county commission and boards," he said.
