Super Duper Burger Lands SFO Location
San Francisco's homegrown burger chain Super Duper Burger is ready to leave the nest. The fast food burger spot now has ten locations in the Bay Area, with three more stores on the way in San Francisco International Airport, Berkeley , and Concord.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Wed
|Ron
|182
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 12
|Frank
|111
|Coroner: College trustee Nejedly died from drug...
|Jan 11
|Rainman
|1
|Guest commentary: There is a five-alarm brewing... (Oct '15)
|Jan 11
|Rainman
|3
|ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE
|Dec 23
|ABC NEWS
|3
|Family Shocked to Find 56 Pro-Trump Flags on Fr...
|Nov '16
|Lisa Stevenson
|1
|complaint re. east bay times newspaper
|Nov '16
|CJW
|1
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC