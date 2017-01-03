Storm death toll hits 3, including ou...

Storm death toll hits 3, including outdoors lover killed by tree

1 hr ago Read more: SFGate

The death toll from the weekend storm rose to three Sunday, including a woman who was killed by one of the scores of trees blown over in high winds. Deborah McKeown, 56, was identified as the woman killed by a falling tree while she walked on the Canyon Lakes Golf Course in San Ramon.

