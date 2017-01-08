Stay Out of Canal, Creeks in Contra Costa County
Every few years someone dies while trying to conquer the canal or creeks after a big storm in Contra Costa County. Don't let that be you.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ClayCord.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Sat
|Joey
|172
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 5
|Rudy
|110
|ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE
|Dec 23
|ABC NEWS
|3
|Frank Malifrando: Mad Hatter delivers
|Dec 20
|Sambo Bluebell
|5
|Theresa Colleen Brown's unsolved murder
|Dec 9
|Fearless in Antioch
|1
|is pittsburg ghetto? (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|jdjchavez
|235
|Are Benicia Live Work Areas Safe?
|Dec '16
|Kevin Reed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC