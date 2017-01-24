Six apply for East Bay Regional Park Board
Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve is one of the recreation areas in East Bay Regional Park District Ward 7. Six people are applying for a park board opening in that ward. A vacancy on the East Bay Regional Park Board has attracted six applicants - including a former Martinez city councilwoman, a former Ambrose Park and Recreation District board member, and a current regional park district government affairs consultant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coroner: College trustee Nejedly died from drug...
|23 hr
|Wondering
|2
|Concord Music Thread (Mar '16)
|Sun
|Musikologist
|2
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Jan 21
|Woody
|183
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 12
|Frank
|111
|Guest commentary: There is a five-alarm brewing... (Oct '15)
|Jan 11
|Rainman
|3
|ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE
|Dec '16
|ABC NEWS
|3
|Family Shocked to Find 56 Pro-Trump Flags on Fr...
|Nov '16
|Lisa Stevenson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC