Shooting Investigation Closes Hwy.242 in Concord

Southbound state Highway 242 is closed tonight from state Highway 4 to Solano Way in Concord as California Highway Patrol officers investigate a shooting that injured a man, CHP officials said. The shooting occurred at about 5:06 p.m. on southbound state Highway 242 north of Solano Way in Concord.

