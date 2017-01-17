Shooting investigation closes highway...

Shooting investigation closes highway in Concord

Sunday

Southbound state Highway 242 is closed tonight from state Highway 4 to Solano Way in Concord as California Highway Patrol officers investigate a shooting that injured a man, CHP officials said. The shooting occurred at about 5:06 p.m. on southbound state Highway 242 north of Solano Way in Concord.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Contra Costa County was issued at January 18 at 12:00AM PST

