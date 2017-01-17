Seniority by Eizo Kobayashi: Curiosity about name prompts stop at business
Halloween in January? If you drive along Clayton Road toward downtown Concord, you can't miss seeing the building on the right side of the road with the words "Ghost Golf" painted on the windows, adjacent to El Pollo Loco fast-food restaurant. It was a bright Sunday afternoon when I drove my family to the mysterious complex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|52 min
|Ron
|182
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 12
|Frank
|111
|Coroner: College trustee Nejedly died from drug...
|Jan 11
|Rainman
|1
|Guest commentary: There is a five-alarm brewing... (Oct '15)
|Jan 11
|Rainman
|3
|ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE
|Dec 23
|ABC NEWS
|3
|Frank Malifrando: Mad Hatter delivers
|Dec 20
|Sambo Bluebell
|5
|Family Shocked to Find 56 Pro-Trump Flags on Fr...
|Nov '16
|Lisa Stevenson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC