Second Beaver Dies After Being Struck by Vehicle Near...

As we previously reported, a beaver was struck and killed on Mohr Lane in Concord this week, and now, we're learning a second beaver was also injured and ended up dying, according to the Lindsay Wildlife Experience. Spokeswoman Elisabeth Nardi says they received an injured beaver, who was found crawling under cars near where the other was found dead on Mohr Lane this week.

