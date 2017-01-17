Police logs: Concord, Clayton, Pleasant Hill and Martinez Jan. 5-12
Possession: In the 2200 block of Salvio Street, a 40-year-old Concord male transient was arrested at 9:18 a.m. on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. Arrest: A 24-year-old Concord man was arrested at 8:31 p.m. in the first block of Hanford Avenue on suspicion of possessing a firearm while prohibited.
