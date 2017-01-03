No criminal charges in death of UNR f...

No criminal charges in death of UNR frat pledge's death

Campus police at the University of Nevada, Reno say they won't file any criminal charges after an 18-year-old fraternity pledge died in October following a fall down a frat house stairway. UNR's Office of Student Conduct announced last month it was suspending Sigma Nu's Delta Xi Chapter for violating the school's alcohol policy and conduct codes in connection with events leading to the death of Ryan Abele of Concord, California.

