National fraternity drops Nevada chapter after teen's death
A national college fraternity has revoked the charter of a chapter at the University of Nevada, Reno, where an 18-year-old pledge died following a fall down a stairway in October. The campus student conduct office last month suspended Sigma Nu's Delta Xi Chapter for 15 years for violating the school's alcohol policy and conduct codes in connection with the death of Ryan Abele of Concord, California.
