National fraternity drops Nevada chapter after Concord teen's death
A national fraternity has revoked the charter of its chapter at the University of Nevada, Reno, where campus officials probed suspected alcohol and marijuana use and topless dancers at an event where a college freshman fell down a stairway and died. Sigma Nu executive Brad Beacham said Thursday an investigation by the Lexington, Virginia-based fraternity found violations of alcohol and hazing policies relating to the October death of 18-year-old Ryan Abele of Concord.
