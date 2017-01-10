Multiple Injury Vehicle Collision on Westbound Hwy.4 in Concord
It took over half an hour to get from the top of the hill down to where the accident was. Just was sitting at the table & heard a dripping noise, Found it! water is dripping from the ceiling! holly crap! This is new for As #2 stated this was a house originally but for as long as I can remember it was used as a veterinarian's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ClayCord.com.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guest commentary: There is a five-alarm brewing... (Oct '15)
|10 hr
|Delta girl
|2
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Mon
|Capone
|173
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 5
|Rudy
|110
|ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE
|Dec 23
|ABC NEWS
|3
|Frank Malifrando: Mad Hatter delivers
|Dec 20
|Sambo Bluebell
|5
|Theresa Colleen Brown's unsolved murder
|Dec '16
|Fearless in Antioch
|1
|is pittsburg ghetto? (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|jdjchavez
|235
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC