Multiple Injury Vehicle Collision on ...

Multiple Injury Vehicle Collision on Westbound Hwy.4 in Concord

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: ClayCord.com

It took over half an hour to get from the top of the hill down to where the accident was. Just was sitting at the table & heard a dripping noise, Found it! water is dripping from the ceiling! holly crap! This is new for As #2 stated this was a house originally but for as long as I can remember it was used as a veterinarian's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ClayCord.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guest commentary: There is a five-alarm brewing... (Oct '15) 10 hr Delta girl 2
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Mon Capone 173
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Jan 5 Rudy 110
ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE Dec 23 ABC NEWS 3
News Frank Malifrando: Mad Hatter delivers Dec 20 Sambo Bluebell 5
Theresa Colleen Brown's unsolved murder Dec '16 Fearless in Antioch 1
is pittsburg ghetto? (Aug '07) Dec '16 jdjchavez 235
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Contra Costa County was issued at January 10 at 9:29AM PST

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,963 • Total comments across all topics: 277,786,136

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC