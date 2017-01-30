Me & My Car: '67 VW bus immaculately ...

Me & My Car: '67 VW bus immaculately restored

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: Inside Bay Area

When you see an older Volkswagen bus or van, many people think of the hippies of the 1960s, as it was a popular vehicle for the counterculture crowd. There were different names for this vehicle: Microbus, Splitscreen, Splittie, but the VW company called it Type 2. As you may guess, Type 1 was the Beetle or Bug.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Women Real Estate Agents 4 hr linda35ny 1
Women with a Hair Problem 5 hr linda35ny 1
Makayla Ramsey Jan 30 Capone 2
Jazz &Crab feed Jan 30 Brian6500 1
News Coroner: College trustee Nejedly died from drug... Jan 24 Wondering 2
Concord Music Thread (Mar '16) Jan 22 Musikologist 2
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Jan 21 Woody 183
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,834 • Total comments across all topics: 278,466,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC