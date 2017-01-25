Martinez: Protesters decry countya s cooperation with deportations
An estimated 150 people, many of them clients of a county agency that serves immigrant families, took part in a protest march in downtown Martinez Wednesday morning, calling on county law enforcement leaders to quit working with federal immigration authorities to deport undocumented residents. The group, led and augmented by members of several labor unions and county employee groups, started protesting in front of the county administration building, marched en masse about three blocks to the District Attorney's office and headed back to the county jail before disbanding.
