Martinez: Protesters decry countya s ...

Martinez: Protesters decry countya s cooperation with deportations

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Inside Bay Area

An estimated 150 people, many of them clients of a county agency that serves immigrant families, took part in a protest march in downtown Martinez Wednesday morning, calling on county law enforcement leaders to quit working with federal immigration authorities to deport undocumented residents. The group, led and augmented by members of several labor unions and county employee groups, started protesting in front of the county administration building, marched en masse about three blocks to the District Attorney's office and headed back to the county jail before disbanding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Coroner: College trustee Nejedly died from drug... Jan 24 Wondering 2
Concord Music Thread (Mar '16) Jan 22 Musikologist 2
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Jan 21 Woody 183
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Jan 12 Frank 111
News Guest commentary: There is a five-alarm brewing... (Oct '15) Jan 11 Rainman 3
ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE Dec '16 ABC NEWS 3
News Family Shocked to Find 56 Pro-Trump Flags on Fr... Nov '16 Lisa Stevenson 1
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Syria
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,680 • Total comments across all topics: 278,364,582

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC