Man Apparently Shoots Himself After CHP Pursuit in Concord
A suspect was chased into Concord by the California Highway Patrol, and apparently ended up shooting himself on Thursday evening just before 10 p.m. The man fled on foot on Krueger Dr., off Port Chicago Hwy. shortly after CHP terminated the pursuit.
Read more at ClayCord.com.
