Livermore police: Concord man shot after drug deal goes bad

Thursday Read more: Inside Bay Area

Two men have been arrested and a third is being sought after a drug deal ended abruptly in a shooting this week, authorities said Thursday. Concord resident James Jewell, 28, was shot after he met up with three other men Tuesday night in a North Livermore parking lot, reportedly as part of a drug deal, authorities said.

