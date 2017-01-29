Lafayette: Acalanes High School 1997 ...

Lafayette: Acalanes High School 1997 baseball championship ring found by Concord police

A high school championship ring from two decades ago turned up when Concord police came into contact with a gang member. Police were looking for the owner of the ring, whom they believe to be a player from the 1997 Acalanes High School baseball team that won a North Coast Section championship.

