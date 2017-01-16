Jalen McKenzie Commits to 2017 USC Recruiting Class
The 2017 USC recruiting class got its 18th member on Monday night with the commitment of three-star offensive guard Jalen McKenzie of Concord, Calif.. He's the son of Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie.
