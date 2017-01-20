It's Halloween Forever At This Graveyard-Themed Mini Golf Course In Concord
Halloween is more than a holiday at Concord's Ghost Golf , a 2010-founded putt-putt course: It's a full-time business, baby. Once upon a time, the yearly occasion was all fun and games for proprietor Daryn Coleman, whose haunted golf course was profiled by the Chronicle's culture critic Peter Hartlaub today.
