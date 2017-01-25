In brief: Concord, Clayton, Pleasant Hill and Martinez

A custom microbrew will be on tap Saturday at a new community program designed to showcase the city's attributes to attract young adults looking for a hip place to live, work or open a business. The city of Concord and the Todos Santos Business Association are hosting the first free Concord VIBE event from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, at Hop Grenade, 2120 Salvio St. Concord VIBE seeks to shake the city's image as a staid suburb by promoting the weekly Off the Grid food truck market, in vogue Eichler houses, craft beer scene, outdoor activities and restaurants.

