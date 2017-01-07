Ildiko Scott's book pays tribute to h...

Ildiko Scott's book pays tribute to her adopted country.

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 7 Read more: Inside Bay Area

Examined closely, a person's life reveals a gamut of preposterous, profound, predictable and providential moments. But few experiences exhibit the dramatic range of the real-life story of Ildiko Scott.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guest commentary: There is a five-alarm brewing... (Oct '15) 5 hr Delta girl 2
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 20 hr Capone 173
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Jan 5 Rudy 110
ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE Dec 23 ABC NEWS 3
News Frank Malifrando: Mad Hatter delivers Dec 20 Sambo Bluebell 5
Theresa Colleen Brown's unsolved murder Dec '16 Fearless in Antioch 1
is pittsburg ghetto? (Aug '07) Dec '16 jdjchavez 235
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Contra Costa County was issued at January 10 at 9:29AM PST

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,574 • Total comments across all topics: 277,779,258

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC