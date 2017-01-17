Grayson appointed to several committees

Grayson appointed to several committees

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

SACRAMENTO >> California Assemblymember Tim Grayson, D-Concord, announced Friday that he was appointed to several committees, including Banking and Finance, Business and Professions, Local Government and Jobs, Economic Development and the Economy. “I would like to thank Speaker Rendon for placing his trust in me with appointments to these critically important committees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Concord Music Thread (Mar '16) 7 hr Musikologist 2
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Sat Woody 183
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Jan 12 Frank 111
News Coroner: College trustee Nejedly died from drug... Jan 11 Rainman 1
News Guest commentary: There is a five-alarm brewing... (Oct '15) Jan 11 Rainman 3
ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE Dec 23 ABC NEWS 3
News Family Shocked to Find 56 Pro-Trump Flags on Fr... Nov '16 Lisa Stevenson 1
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Contra Costa County was issued at January 22 at 12:11PM PST

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,967 • Total comments across all topics: 278,162,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC