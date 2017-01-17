Grayson appointed to several committees
SACRAMENTO >> California Assemblymember Tim Grayson, D-Concord, announced Friday that he was appointed to several committees, including Banking and Finance, Business and Professions, Local Government and Jobs, Economic Development and the Economy. “I would like to thank Speaker Rendon for placing his trust in me with appointments to these critically important committees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Concord Music Thread (Mar '16)
|7 hr
|Musikologist
|2
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Sat
|Woody
|183
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 12
|Frank
|111
|Coroner: College trustee Nejedly died from drug...
|Jan 11
|Rainman
|1
|Guest commentary: There is a five-alarm brewing... (Oct '15)
|Jan 11
|Rainman
|3
|ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE
|Dec 23
|ABC NEWS
|3
|Family Shocked to Find 56 Pro-Trump Flags on Fr...
|Nov '16
|Lisa Stevenson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC