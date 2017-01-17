Good Neighbors by Faith Barnidge: How...

Good Neighbors by Faith Barnidge: How to make difference in foster care system

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Contra Costa Times

Lamorinda Sunrise Rotary is celebrating 30 years of community service in 2017. One of its recent projects included collecting and delivering household furnishings to two residences selected to house homeless families, identified through the Contra Costa Interfaith Housing program, "Families in Supportive Housing."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Wed Ron 182
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Jan 12 Frank 111
News Coroner: College trustee Nejedly died from drug... Jan 11 Rainman 1
News Guest commentary: There is a five-alarm brewing... (Oct '15) Jan 11 Rainman 3
ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE Dec 23 ABC NEWS 3
News Family Shocked to Find 56 Pro-Trump Flags on Fr... Nov '16 Lisa Stevenson 1
complaint re. east bay times newspaper Nov '16 CJW 1
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,317 • Total comments across all topics: 278,069,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC