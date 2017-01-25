Curtain Calls by Sally Hogarty: Unforgettable sea voyage with 'Anything Goes'

Running Jan. 29-Feb. 12, Cole Porter's "Anything Goes" is pure fun and foot-stomping tunes as love-sick Billy Crocker stows away on the S.S. American in the hopes of winning the heart of Hope Harcourt, who, of course, is engaged to a stuffy Brit. Add in a second-rate con man, a popular nightclub singer and a bunch of crazy characters, and you have a sea voyage you'll never forget.

